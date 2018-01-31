Parents look for answers after school serves desiccated pizza slices

(WCMH) — If you spend any time on social media, there’s a fairly good chance you’ve seen it.

A picture of a dried out slice of pepperoni and cheese pizza, which was served to students at a local middle school.

Some of you were appalled and contacted NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi.

Tom did some digging and discovered Grant Middle School in Marion County recently served the leftover pie.

The school’s food services director immediately contacted Tom. In an email, she said an outside vendor provides the pizza, and added, “The quality of this slice is very poor and should not have been served.”

She said, “We now have banned all reheats until we can incorporate better quality controls.”

Mexican food problems

The Delaware County Public Health Department found quality issues at Vaquero’s Restaurant, 33 Wootring St., Delaware.

In a recent visit, inspectors found 18 violations including seven critical ones.

Violations included:

  • An employee not washing hands between handling dirty and clean equipment.
  • A worker handled raw chicken, and started to grab other items, the inspector noted.
  • Refrigerated foods were not date-marked.
  • Dried food was found on plates and dishes.

The manager says he takes the findings “very seriously,” and is working to correct them.

The health department plans to do a follow-up inspection within the next few weeks.

