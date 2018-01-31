Pataskala police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — The Pataskala Division of Police is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hailey Taylor was reported missing Jan. 29. She is described as a white female, 5’1″ and 120 pounds with hair dyed red and hazel eyes.

Police say there is a concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Pataskala Police Department at 740-927-5701 or email info@pataskalapolice.net.

