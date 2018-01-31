Photos from around the world: Super blue blood moon awes and wows

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (AP) — The moon put on a rare cosmic show Wednesday: a red blue moon, super big and super bright.

It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon because of its red hue.

Hawaii and Alaska had the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. also had good viewing, along with Russia.

PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon around the world View as list View as gallery Open Gallery LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 31: A supermoon rises behind St. Paul's Cathedral and skycrapers on January 31, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The super blue blood moon is a rare combination of a supermoon, a blood moon and a blue moon all simultaneously occuring. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 31: A supermoon rises behind skyscrapers on January 31, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The super blue blood moon is a rare combination of a supermoon, a blood moon and a blue moon all simultaneously occuring. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 31: A Super Blue Blood Moon rises behind the Camlica Mosque on January 31, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. A Super Blue Blood Moon is the result of three lunar phenomena happening all at once: not only is it the second full moon in January, but the moon will also be close to its nearest point to Earth on its orbit, and be totally eclipsed by the Earth's shadow. The last time these events coincided was in 1866, 152 years ago. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 31: A Super Blue Blood Moon rises behind the Camlica Mosque on January 31, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. A Super Blue Blood Moon is the result of three lunar phenomena happening all at once: not only is it the second full moon in January, but the moon will also be close to its nearest point to Earth on its orbit, and be totally eclipsed by the Earth's shadow. The last time these events coincided was in 1866, 152 years ago. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 31: A ferry passes in front of the Super Blue Blood Moon rising behind the Camlica Mosque on January 31, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. A Super Blue Blood Moon is the result of three lunar phenomena happening all at once: not only is it the second full moon in January, but the moon will also be close to its nearest point to Earth on its orbit, and be totally eclipsed by the Earth's shadow. The last time these events coincided was in 1866, 152 years ago. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 31: A partially eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind the Golden Gate Bridge on January 31, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The 'super blue blood moon' is a rare 'lunar trifecta' event in which the Moon is at its closest to the Earth, appearing about 14 percent brighter than usual, and is simultaneously a 'blue moon', the second full moon in the same month, as well as a total lunar eclipse or 'blood moon'. This is the first such lunar event seen in North America since 1866. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 31: A fully eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind Coit Tower on January 31, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The 'super blue blood moon' is a rare 'lunar trifecta' event in which the Moon is at its closest to the Earth, appearing about 14 percent brighter than usual, and is simultaneously a 'blue moon', the second full moon in the same month, as well as a total lunar eclipse or 'blood moon'. Such a lunar event that hasn't been seen since 1866. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) AMBOY, CA - JANUARY 31: A so-called 'super blue blood moon' sets behind Amboy Crater, a cinder cone volcano in the Mojave Desert, at the end of its total eclipse on January 31, 2018 near Amboy, California. The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' is a rare 'lunar trifecta' event in which the Moon is at its closest to the Earth, appearing slightly bigger and about 14 percent brighter than usual, and is simultaneously a 'blue moon', the second full moon in the same month, and in total lunar eclipse or 'blood moon'. Such a lunar event that hasn't been seen since 1866. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) AMBOY, CA - JANUARY 31: A so-called 'super blue blood moon' is seen in total eclipse above the Mojave Desert on January 31, 2018 near Amboy, California. The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' is a rare 'lunar trifecta' event in which the Moon is at its closest to the Earth, appearing slightly bigger and about 14 percent brighter than usual, and is simultaneously a 'blue moon', the second full moon in the same month, and in total lunar eclipse or 'blood moon'. Such a lunar event that hasn't been seen since 1866. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) AMBOY, CA - JANUARY 31: The Moon rises over the Mojave Desert before becoming a so-called 'super blue blood moon' when it becomes totally eclipsed before dawn, on January 30, 2018 near Amboy, California. The Super Blue Blood Moon is a rare 'lunar trifecta' event in which the Moon is at its closest to the Earth, appearing about 14 percent brighter than usual, and is simultaneously a 'blue moon', the second full moon in the same month, as well as a total lunar eclipse or 'blood moon'. Such a lunar event that hasn't been seen since 1866. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) The Statue of Liberty is backdropped by a supermoon, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York. The supermoon, which is the final of three consecutive supermoons, also experience lunar eclipse as it set over the horizon, but only a partial eclipse was visible in the East Coast. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) The moon rises in a phenomena that combined a supermoon, a Blue Moon and a total lunar eclipse as seen in Legazpi city, Albay province around 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) An airplane passes the full moon on its final approach before landing in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) The moon sets behind clouds in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Hadera, Israel, early Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) A plane passes by as the moon sets over trees during a phenomena that combined a supermoon, a blue moon and a lunar eclipse in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Only a partial eclipse was visible on the East Coast.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton) The full moon is seen over the Olympic rings on display at the Peace Gate at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) The shadow of the earth passes through the moon during a total lunar eclipse over Los Angeles on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A full moon rises beside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand , Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

At the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, hundreds gathered on the lawn in the wee hours under clear skies. Traffic was backed up more than a mile around the observatory. Sky-gazers also lined the beach near the Santa Monica Pier, some snapping photos and others reclining in the sand, their faces turned upward.

John Cook joined fellow photography enthusiasts at the pier, using the ferris wheel and roller coaster for his foreground.

“It was incredible,” said Cook, a visual effects artist for films. Photographers also gathered at the Telegraph Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, striving to get the famous Coit Tower in their moon shots.

In San Francisco’s Marina district, a crowd gathered to watch the super blue blood moon, as NASA calls it, set over the Golden Gate Bridge. Spectators got lucky: There were clear skies and no trace of the city’s famous fog.

“It’s very cinematic, the way the moon is changing colors and reflecting on the water,” said Clara Cambon, who arrived around 5:30 a.m. with her husband.

On the other side of the Pacific, where it was already nightfall, hundreds descended on the Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho complex, where telescopes and binoculars were plentiful. A TV monitor showed zoom-in views of the moon, and a university professor gave a run-down as the eclipse unfolded.

“It’s wonderful to be at this precious event and to have been able to see the moon looking so beautiful,” said Mayumi Kimura, a visitor.

The U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa were out of luck for the total eclipse. At Cape Canaveral, Florida, where a rocket delivered America’s first satellite to orbit exactly 60 years ago — Explorer 1 — the blue super moon loomed large in the sky.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happened to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, known as a blood moon for its red tint, and it was a lunar showstopper.

NASA called it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won’t happen again until 2037. For those looking ahead, the next supermoon is in February, the next blue moon is in March and the next total lunar eclipse is in July, according to NASA.

NASA lunar scientist Noah Petro said he was astonished — and thrilled — by all the attention and fuss. The total solar eclipse that swept across the U.S. in August contributed to Wednesday’s buzz, he noted. Missing out on the eclipse from his home in Virginia, he watched the event online Wednesday morning with his two children, ages 3 and 7.

“I hope that people use this as an opportunity to dig in a little more and learn about our own planet, our wonderful sister planet, the moon, and the sun and all the other great objects in the solar system,” Petro said on his way to work at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

A total lunar eclipse — considered the most scientific of Wednesday’s threesome — occurs when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon.

Scientists were keen to study the sharp, sudden drop in temperature at the lunar surface as Earth’s shadow blankets the moon. During the more than one hour of totality, the temperature plunged 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), said Petro. He’s deputy project scientist for NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, circling the moon since 2009. His team took special precautions to keep the spacecraft warm during the eclipse.

For the trivia crowd, the moon was 223,820 miles (360,200 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse, close enough for supermoon status, according to NASA.