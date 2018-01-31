Prince Who? Digby the Dog Was Not Impressed by Meeting Royal Prince Charles

A service dog-in-training was completely underwhelmed  when Prince Charles, the next-in-line for the royal throne, stopped by to visit.

Digby, a yellow Labrador, paid little notice to the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who were making an appearance at ITV studios in London.

Digby was more interested in the gaggle of journalists dogging the royal couple and clamped onto a microphone. He then walked off with it. Prince Charles turned red with laughter and wrestled the piece of sound equipment from Digby and returned it to its owner, who said “Thank you, your royal highness.”

Digby looked the other way.

“He does like soft toys,” his handler said, referring to the fuzzy mic.

After reaching down to rub Digby’s head, Charles and Camilla moved on.

Digby, it appeared, could not have cared less. 

