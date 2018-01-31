Stormy Daniels Appears to Deny Her Denial Over Alleged Sex Scandal in Baffling Jimmy Kimmel Interview

Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Stormy Daniels on Tuesday raised more questions than answers as the comedian and the adult film star danced around whether she had an affair with Donald Trump a decade before he became president of the United States.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, fielded questions about whether or not she had an affair with Trump after the Wall Street Journal reported that she received $130,000 a month before the 2016 election to sign a nondisclosure agreement about the alleged relationship.

When she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of a promotional tour, Kimmel immediately asked about a new statement released in her name.

I am not denying this affair because I was paid hush money, as has been reported in various overseas owned tabloids (referring to the Wall Street Journal). I am denying this affair because it never happened,” the new statement said.

But Kimmel pointed out that the signature at the bottom of the statement didn’t look like the signature on autographed photos of Daniels and asked whether she really signed it.

“I don’t know, did I?” she replied, giving Kimmel the same coy smile she gave Inside Edition’s Jim Moret when he asked if she had an affair with Trump.

“That does not look like my signature, does it?” Daniels also told Kimmel.

When asked where the letter came from, she replied: “I do not know where it came from. It came from the internet.”

She then joked: “I also work for the FBI and am a man, according to the internet today.”

But Daniel’s attorney later told Inside Edition: “The signature is indeed Stormy’s as she signed the statement yesterday in the presence of me and her manager.”

Daniels was slated to appear on The View Thursday, but Inside Edition has confirmed she will not appear on the daytime talk show.

