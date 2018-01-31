Super Bowl Security Becomes Crucial Priority in Wake of Vegas Massacre and Manchester Bombing

Thousands of reinforcements are being brought in to bolster security for this weekend’s Super Bowl.

Minneapolis has only 900 police officers, so the city is receiving help from outlying law enforcement departments.

A high-tech security command center is up and running at a secret location near U.S. Bank Stadium.

It is staffed by 80 law enforcement and security personnel from federal, state and local agencies. 

Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander got a bird’s eye view of the stadium from a helicopter, high above the city.

Video from thousands of surveillance cameras will be monitored at the center, keeping in mind lessons learned the Las Vegas massacre and the bombing at a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. 

Security personnel also have apps on their phones that allow them to send live video of anything they might see. 

