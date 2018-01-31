FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WCMH/NBC News) — A pregnant military wife received quite a surprise when the Chick-fil-A cow she was taking a photo with turned out to be her husband, home early from his first deployment overseas.

Brandy Rodriguez, a Fort Bragg army wife, was about to sit down to a meal with her family when they were greeted by the chain’s mascot. The family then decided to take a photo with the mascot.

While they were all smiling for the camera, the mascot took off his cow head for the big reveal. Brandy’s husband Antonio was inside.

“We at Chick-fil-A were so happy for the opportunity to be a part of this solder’s surprise homecoming,” the Fayetteville Chick-fil-A posted on their Facebook page. “We are thankful for the sacrifice our military and their families make for the freedoms that we enjoy daily.”

Antonio’s father Michael Rodriguez, who also served in the military, told NBC’s TODAY that Chick-fil-A is one of the family’s favorite restaurants and they go about once a week.

“It’s really the environment,” said Rodriguez. “The food is good, but the environment and the employees — it’s very welcoming and very comfortable.”