Teen With Down Syndrome Makes Amazing Trick Shot for Second Time in a Row

This Nebraska teen may have a promising career ahead of him as he made a trick basketball shot — for the second time in a row.

James Meiergerd, 18, who has Down syndrome, sank his first backwards, half-court trick shot on Jan. 15 during a halftime at a high school’s basketball game.

The crowd went wild, and West Point-Beemer High School instantly made Meiergerd the MVP of the night.

Video of the teen’s remarkable feat caught the attention of the famed Harlem Globetrotters.

And recently, when a member of the storied squad, Orlando “El Gato” Melendez,” visited the school after seeing the video, the teen performed once again.

As Melendez looked on, Meiergerd effortlessly made the tough shot in front of the entire school.

The crowd roared once again as Meiergerd proved the first time wasn’t just a fluke.

RELATED STORIES



Teen with Down Syndrome Sinks Incredible Half-Court Shot During Basketball Game





Crowd Goes Wild as Student With Special Needs Drains Final Shot of Basketball Game





Tears and Joy as Air Force Son Surprises Family on the Court During Basketball Game

