Train carrying congressional Republicans to GOP retreat hits garbage truck in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCMH) — A train carrying Republican members of Congress struck a trash truck near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday morning, NBC News reports.

The members of Congress and their staff were traveling to a Republican retreat in West Virginia. No serious injuries were reported on the train, according to MSNBC. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida told MSNBC the train was mostly occupied by members of Congress and their spouses and families, with some staffers aboard as well.

Rep. Curbelo describes the accident: "We did not know what was going on." Adds "the train is almost entirely occupied by members of Congress and their spouses." pic.twitter.com/sXTry102WN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 31, 2018

JUST IN: Train carrying congressional Republicans to GOP retreat in West Virginia has hit a vehicle, according to source on train – https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 31, 2018

