TSA officers spot, stop passenger with loaded handgun at Columbus airport checkpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A passenger at John Glenn Columbus International Airport was halted at a security checkpoint after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun in his luggage.

A TSA press release says the gun was discovered Wednesday morning before 5am as the man attempted to clear Checkpoint A.

An officer operating the checkpoint’s X-ray machine noticed the Sig Sauer P239 .40 caliber handgun as it passed through the conveyor. The officer immediately contacted the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police Department, who responded to the incident.

TSA says they have detected four firearms this year at security checkpoints. They also say they found 15 last year.

In order to prevent security issues or to ensure firearms are not confiscated during travel, TSA recommends not only checking their website for proper travel procedures for firearms, they recommend also contacting the airlines, who may have additional requirements for traveling with weapons.