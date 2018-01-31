Viral photo helps Reynoldsburg Police make arrest in Best Buy thefts

By Published:
Best Buy theft suspect (Photo courtesy Reynoldsburg Division of Police)

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police say a viral photo they shared helped lead to an arrest in a theft from an area Best Buy.

According to the Reynoldsburg Division of Police, at about 1:50pm, Monday, two women and a man stole both an Xbox and PlayStation game consoles from the Taylor Square Best Buy.

The suspects were seen leaving in a rusty silver Honda Civic.

Reynoldsburg Police released a photo on their Facebook page of one of the female suspects as she fled from the store.

The clear image garnered enough attention that a positive identification was made on the female thanks to a tip police received.

Police say the suspects have been identified and arrest was made.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s