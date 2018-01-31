Viral photo helps Reynoldsburg Police make arrest in Best Buy thefts

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police say a viral photo they shared helped lead to an arrest in a theft from an area Best Buy.

According to the Reynoldsburg Division of Police, at about 1:50pm, Monday, two women and a man stole both an Xbox and PlayStation game consoles from the Taylor Square Best Buy.

The suspects were seen leaving in a rusty silver Honda Civic.

Reynoldsburg Police released a photo on their Facebook page of one of the female suspects as she fled from the store.

The clear image garnered enough attention that a positive identification was made on the female thanks to a tip police received.

Police say the suspects have been identified and arrest was made.