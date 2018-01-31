Watch Carrie Underwood Get Pulled Over for Speeding

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Carrie Underwood has been pulled over for speeding — and she’s not proud of it.

The 34-year-old country singer revealed on Twitter that it’s her first time being stopped for speeding in her 18 years of driving.

Police in Brentwood, Tenn., released dashcam footage exclusively to Inside Edition. It shows the singer’s car making a right-hand turn before the vehicle is pulled over. Her face can be seen in the side-view mirror as she speaks with the officer.

“What’s the big hurry, ma’am?” he asks.

“I wasn’t even paying attention,” she told him. “I know that’s no excuse.”

She later tweeted about the incident.

“Well, it happened today,” she tweeted. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #ImSorry”

She was allowed to drive off with just a warning from the officer.

RELATED STORIES


Meet the Man Who Made Country Music Stars’ Hats for the Grammys


Country Singer RaeLynn Asks for Public’s Help to Find Lost Dog


Luke Bryan Sparks Controversy After Surprising Wife With 2 Baby Kangaroos

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s