Watch Carrie Underwood Get Pulled Over for Speeding

Carrie Underwood has been pulled over for speeding — and she’s not proud of it.

The 34-year-old country singer revealed on Twitter that it’s her first time being stopped for speeding in her 18 years of driving.

Police in Brentwood, Tenn., released dashcam footage exclusively to Inside Edition. It shows the singer’s car making a right-hand turn before the vehicle is pulled over. Her face can be seen in the side-view mirror as she speaks with the officer.

“What’s the big hurry, ma’am?” he asks.

“I wasn’t even paying attention,” she told him. “I know that’s no excuse.”

She later tweeted about the incident.

“Well, it happened today,” she tweeted. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #ImSorry”

She was allowed to drive off with just a warning from the officer.

