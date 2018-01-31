What Does Melania Trump’s Body Language Reveal About Her Appearance at State of the Union Address?

President Donald Trump marked a milestone as he delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday, but many were focused on his wife Melania, who returned to the public eye in a stunning $6,000 white pantsuit.

The first lady’s outfit resembled that of her husband’s adversary in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton, who has often donned the color traditionally used to symbolize the suffragette movement.

And on Sunday, singer Kesha was surrounded by a sea of fellow vocalists in the ivory shade as they performed her song “Praying” in appreciation of the #MeToo movement.

The comparisons have led some to ask whether Melania Trump was sending a message to her husband.

She smiled as the audience gave her a standing ovation, but body language expert Tonya Reiman noted the first lady’s lack of eye contact and half-hearted applause to Inside Edition.

“She seems to just be going through the motions,” Reiman said.

She also broke with a long-standing tradition by riding to the State of the Union in her own motorcade and without her husband.

Some observers wondered if those actions were another sign of her reported fury over the Stormy Daniels scandal.

But her reps insisted there was “no other reason [to travel alone] other than [Melania] can greet the guests and [the president] can go straight in.”

The Trumps rode together to the White House after the address.

