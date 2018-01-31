Woman’s Emotional Support Peacock Not Allowed on United Flight

This bird may have to figure out another way to fly.

A woman in New Jersey wasn’t allowed to take her emotional support peacock on a United flight after the airline said the bird did not meet its protocol.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,” the airline said in a statement.

Photos of the giant bird at Newark Liberty International Airport were posted to Facebook by The Jet Set, a travel-themed talk show, on Sunday.

The bird’s owner reportedly purchased an individual seat for the peacock as well, but that didn’t help her case.

The bird, named Dexter, reportedly belongs to a woman in Brooklyn.

In 2015, another traveler, Jodie Smalley, was allowed to bring her turkey on a pre-Christmas flight home.

The turkey arrived safely.

