At Buckeye Classic, parents tackle tough topic of sexual assault with young gymnasts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of gymnasts will be filling the Celeste Center throughout the weekend competing in the 2018 Buckeye Classic. Winning is on everyone’s mind, but some of the conversations among some of the parents here is how they are talking with their kids about sexual assault.

Girls in sparkly leotards tumble across the gymnastics mats inside the center, while others flip across the balance beam showing off their skills.

Michael Sejka sits silent in the stands as his 10-year-old daughter Nevaeh takes the floor.

Sejka drives his daughter six days a week from Cleveland to train at Buckeye Gymnastics in Westerville.

Recently, he says she started questioning why the sport is in the news. Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was recently sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse of a number of young athletes.

“She’s ten, so she doesn’t quite understand,” said Sejka. “Like when she was at the Ranch and she injured herself, the only thing she said in our conversations was, ‘Dad the nurses were really nice to me.'”

Sejka, along with other parents like Bobby Weinberg, are keeping the line of communication open with their daughters.

“As a parent we’ve done our job trying to educate her at least a little bit,” said Weinberg. “Carly has passwords and codes where if she is alone with adults, they have to know her password or code before they can ask her certain questions.”

Despite what is happening nationally, it has not changed these girls’ drive to continue in the sport.

“A lot of it is on us as parents,” said Weinberg.

It is a life lesson not only for the girls but also for the parents.

“Maybe trust still but question,” said Sejka.

Many of the girls today wore teal in support of the sexual assault victims. The Buckeye Classic will wrap up on Sunday.