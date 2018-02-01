California School Shooting: 2 Students Shot at Sal Castro Middle School, Female Student in Custody

A female student has been taken into custody following a shooting incident at a California middle school.

Two students, a male and a female, were reportedly shot inside a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School just before 9 a.m. local time.

The male student is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, while the female was shot in the wrist and has been listed in fair condition, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The LAPD said that three additional students were injured, but had not been shot.

The school is currently on lock down.

This is a breaking story. Refresh page for updates.

RELATED STORIES



Family of Student Killed in Kentucky School Shooting Made it in Time to Say Goodbye





A Look Inside the Deadliest School Shootings in Modern American History





At Least 4 Killed, 2 School Children Hurt in Multiple Shootings in Rural California Town

