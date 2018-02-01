Central Ohio Patriots fans hope for another Super Bowl ring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When Super Bowl LII kicks off on Sunday, most fans in Columbus are likely going to be rooting against the New England Patriots.

But not everybody.

A group of about 30 Patriots fans will be at the Submarine House Bar and Grill, rooting for their favorite team to win their sixth Super Bowl title in the last 17 seasons.

“Yeah it’s been a charmed life,” said Evan Plante. “But we did lose 2 Super Bowls so you know, it’s tough.”

All of those wins came with Tom Brady as the quarterback too.

“I’d say he’s the best quarterback ever,” said Sean Blair. “Every once in a while, I kick in a ‘Brady’s a bum,’ but that’s the New Englander in me.”

“(He’s the) best-looking quarterback ever,” said Charlene Plante.

Times were not always this good for Patriots fans though.

“People forget that. They try to say jumping on the bandwagon. I put the wheels on the wagon basically,” said Blair.

With that in mind, there has to be a little sympathy for long-suffering Eagles fans right?

“No. I don’t. Have you seen what the Eagles fans did to the Minnesota fans when they left their stadium? That was disgusting,” said Dan Whittaker. “Have some class! Act like you’ve been there…well they can’t. I was gonna say act like you’ve been there before but they can’t do that.”

“We used to live in Philadelphia so I have mixed emotions but since I’ve lived in New England more. I have a daughter in law and son that are Eagles fan so that’ll make it interesting,” said Charlene.