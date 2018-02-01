CPD looking for man who robbed Graceland Shopping Center bank

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a man who robbed a bank inside of the Graceland Kroger.

It happened around 12:34pm Thursday at the Fifth Third Bank inside Kroger at 199 Graceland Blvd.

Police said a man approached the counter and demanded money. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a black male standing around six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray gloves and a black scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665.