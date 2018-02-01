Die-Hard New England Patriots Fan Tattoos Their 6th Super Bowl Win on His Back Ahead of the Game

The big game may not be for several more days, but this New England Patriots fan is already celebrating his team’s sixth Super Bowl win with a fresh tattoo.

Northeastern University student Eddy Ferrini, 21, tattooed six sets of roman numerals on his back, depicting the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl wins — including what he anticipates will be another victory this coming weekend.

“[It sounded] like a pretty good idea,” Ferrini told InsideEdition.com. “I was kind of getting cold feet, but my friends convinced me. They triple dog dared me so there’s no going back there. I didn’t want to seem like a coward, so I just did it.”

His new ink compliments his other New England-centric, sports-related tattoos, including No. 34 for both Paul Pierce, formerly of the Boston Celtics, and ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, as well as “TB12,” the logo for Patriots’ superstar Tom Brady.

“I’ve always been a huge Boston sports fan,” Ferrini explained. “I remember watching games as a kid and I really loved it.”

He said he has full faith that the New England Patriots will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time in NFL history – and if they don’t, Ferrini has a back-up plan for his ink.

“If they don’t win this year, I think they are going to win next year,” he said. “I’ll just add on another ‘I’ next year.”

Ferrini explained that he and a friend plan to fly to Chicago, then rent a car to drive to Minneapolis in time for the big game. The rental car will also double as their lodging for the night.

“We don’t have tickets yet,” he said. “We are hoping to buy those in the next day or two.”

RELATED STORIES



Super Bowl Security Becomes Priority in Wake of Vegas Massacre, Manchester Bombing





As Flu Epidemic Runs Rampant, Fans Urged to Get Vaccinated Before Coming to Super Bowl





Janet Jackson Says She Would Return for Super Bowl Halftime Show if Justin Timberlake Asks

