DJ Accused of Groping Taylor Swift Gets New Gig at Radio Station: ‘I’m Not Going to Quit’

The radio DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift during that now-notorious photo op has landed a new job — and her fans are outraged.

David Mueller hasn’t worked in four years, since he was fired following allegations by Swift that he groped her.

Mueller was so desperate for a job that he offered to work for free.

“I took a cut in pay, but honestly I’m very happy,” he told Inside Edition. “The money wasn’t the important thing. This is my passion. Doing morning radio is what I love. I’m just really happy to be on the air.”

Mueller used to work in Denver, which is the no. 17 market in the country. His new gig is at KIX 92.7 in Greenwood, Miss., which is market No. 193. The area has a population of 14,000.

Mueller’s new gig started Monday and Swift fans are up in arms. The station has been bombarded with tweets and phone calls. There’s even been a bomb threat that was sent in via email and resulted in a police investigation.

Jonbob Wise is Mueller’s new co-host. He thinks all the threats are “crazy.”

“I’ve never seen such angry people in my life,” he told Inside Edition.

Station general manager Tommy Tatum says his network believes in redemption.

“As an individual, I would not condemn a person to a lifetime of not being able to feed their family for a mistake they made five years ago,” he said.

“I came here to do a radio job, do the best I can every morning and I am going to continue to do that,” Mueller said.

Mueller wants everyone to know the threats are not going to keep him from doing his job.

“If Taylor fans want to hate me, that’s their prerogative,” he said. “If they want to scare people with bomb threats they should be arrested. I’m not going to quit.”

Inside Edition has reached out to Swift’s representatives for comment on this story, but has not yet heard back.

