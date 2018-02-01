Four-year-old superfan has Timberlake ticket, still hoping for meet and greet

By Published:

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — All four-year-old Rocco Kurilko wants is to see Justin Timberlake in concert.

Music comes naturally to Rocco, and he is a huge JT fan. Timberlake is coming to Columbus on his world tour in May. Rocco wanted a ticket, but there was a problem: He has been saving his money for something else, a trip to Disney World.

Rocco’s mom, Sam, says he saved $225. “I made him put all of it in his bank account and have some for souvenirs at Disney.”

That’s when Rocco got an idea. While his mom was in the shower, Rocco grabbed his phone and made a video pleading his case, asking Timberlake to loan him a ticket.

“If you give me a ticket for your concert, then I’ll pay you back,” he says in the video.

Read our original story on Rocco here. 

Sam posted her son’s video to Facebook for friends and family, never expecting it would be shared over and over again.

“They’re sharing from all over the country. Every morning he’d say, ‘how many views do I have, how many views do I have?’ And then when I got it to you guys, it took off even more.

Everyone was cheering for Rocco to get noticed, and the family now has ticket offers to see Timberlake in concert in Columbus.

“I was so excited and my heart was beating kind of fast,” he said.

Rocco will have to stay up late for the concert, but it’s worth it. And maybe some day he’ll get to show JT his moves.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s