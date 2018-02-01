Four-year-old superfan has Timberlake ticket, still hoping for meet and greet

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — All four-year-old Rocco Kurilko wants is to see Justin Timberlake in concert.

Music comes naturally to Rocco, and he is a huge JT fan. Timberlake is coming to Columbus on his world tour in May. Rocco wanted a ticket, but there was a problem: He has been saving his money for something else, a trip to Disney World.

Rocco’s mom, Sam, says he saved $225. “I made him put all of it in his bank account and have some for souvenirs at Disney.”

That’s when Rocco got an idea. While his mom was in the shower, Rocco grabbed his phone and made a video pleading his case, asking Timberlake to loan him a ticket.

“If you give me a ticket for your concert, then I’ll pay you back,” he says in the video.

Sam posted her son’s video to Facebook for friends and family, never expecting it would be shared over and over again.

“They’re sharing from all over the country. Every morning he’d say, ‘how many views do I have, how many views do I have?’ And then when I got it to you guys, it took off even more.

Everyone was cheering for Rocco to get noticed, and the family now has ticket offers to see Timberlake in concert in Columbus.

“I was so excited and my heart was beating kind of fast,” he said.

Rocco will have to stay up late for the concert, but it’s worth it. And maybe some day he’ll get to show JT his moves.