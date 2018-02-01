Gov. Kasich pushes for funding to rural Ohio community centers

By Published:
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks in Sandusky, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday he wants to provide state money for community centers in rural areas where people struggling with issues such as Ohio’s opioid crisis.

The Republican governor said he’ll ask for the money in his upcoming capital budget. He wants to aim it at places such as Boys and Girls clubs or YMCAs that serve children who sometimes have no place else to go.

Kasich said he was moved by a recent visit to rural Pike County and the stories of struggling teens he heard there.

“I want it to be a model for rural poverty all across America. Because there are so many of these areas that are having this problem,” Kasich said, speaking to editors and reporters attending an annual legislative preview sponsored by The Associated Press.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s