Gov. Kasich pushes for funding to rural Ohio community centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday he wants to provide state money for community centers in rural areas where people struggling with issues such as Ohio’s opioid crisis.

The Republican governor said he’ll ask for the money in his upcoming capital budget. He wants to aim it at places such as Boys and Girls clubs or YMCAs that serve children who sometimes have no place else to go.

Kasich said he was moved by a recent visit to rural Pike County and the stories of struggling teens he heard there.

“I want it to be a model for rural poverty all across America. Because there are so many of these areas that are having this problem,” Kasich said, speaking to editors and reporters attending an annual legislative preview sponsored by The Associated Press.