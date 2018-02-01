Grandma Whose Shock at Seeing at Seeing Beyonce and Jay-Z Became Viral Hit Recalls Remarkable Moment

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A 68-year-old woman who was visibly stunned as she laid eyes on Jay-Z and Beyonce prior to the Grammys last weekend says she couldn’t believe what she was looking at when she was captured in a now-famous photo. 

Susan Monaghan’s jaw literally dropped when she crossed paths with the superstar in the hallway of The Sheraton Hotel in New York City Saturday night.

“When I first looked in Beyonce’s face and realized it was Beyonce, I was just, ‘Ahh!'” she recalled to Inside Edition. 

Jay-Z and Beyonce were headed to a glitzy party in the hotel, where he received the Industry Icon award from the Recording Academy at the exclusive Clive Davis Grammy pre-party.

Monaghan, who lives in Boston, was in the hotel with her granddaughter, who was competing in a gymnastics event.

“Beyonce in real life is just so beautiful you can’t believe it,” Monaghan added. 

Beyonce posted the photo on her Instagram page and Monaghan is delighted that she wasn’t cropped out.

RELATED STORIES


Bruno Mars Sweeps Top Awards at Grammys: See the Full List of Winners Here


Beyonce Makes Surprise Appearance to Present Muhammad Ali Award to Colin Kaepernick


Beyonce, Donald Glover Lead Star-Studded Cast of Disney’s ‘Lion King’ Remake

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s