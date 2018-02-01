Groundhog Day 2018: Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow in Annual Pennsylvania Event?

Tom Durante, Tom Durante Published:

America’s favorite weather-predicting rodent may not be so favorable after this year’s forecast.

Punxsutawney Phil, the legendary groundhog forecaster of Punxsutawney, Pa., saw his shadow Friday, meaning the already bitter winter will continue for six more weeks.

The annual spectacle, held every Feb. 2, drew thousands of spectators in the hamlet’s Gobbler’s Knob that Phil calls home. 

The tradition of Groundhog Day dates back nearly 200 years, as American settlers from Germany believed a cloudless sky would lead to an extended winter. 

As legend has it, when the groundhog wakes and doesn’t see his shadow, spring is on its way — but if not, you better keep the winter coats and mittens at hand.

While Punxsutawney Phil may be the most notable groundhog, he’s not the only one, as other municipalities have adopted their own version of the prognosticating rodent.

New York City has Staten Island Chuck. In Ontario, Canada, it’s Wiarton Willie.

The Gobbler’s Knob celebration’s notoriety skyrocketed with the release of Groundhog Day in 1993. The film followed acrimonious weatherman Phil Connors, played by Bill Murray, as he relives the same Groundhog Day over and over.

The movie was adopted into a Broadway musical last year that despite promising reviews and seven Tony nominations, shuttered after just 176 shows.

RELATED STORIES


Royal Rodent: Meghan Markle’s Christmas Gift to Queen Elizabeth II Revealed


World’s Largest Species of Rodent Gives Birth at a British Zoo and The Result is Adorable


Man Falls, Gets Trapped in Badger Hole During Police Chase

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s