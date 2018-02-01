How to Dance Like a Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are pumped for Sunday’s big game as their team takes on the New England Patriots in a repeat of the 2005 Super Bowl.

The cheerleaders showed Inside Edition their touchdown dance and signature cheer along with their mascot, Swoop, who also got in on the fun.  

Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander and Special Super Bowl Correspondent Nancy Kerrigan also tried their hand at cross country skiing at the NFL Experience in the center of Minneapolis.

Both struggled in the Minnesota climate and tumbled a bit toward the end of their run, but came out of the experience just fine. 

RELATED STORIES


Super Bowl Security Becomes Priority in Wake of Vegas Massacre, Manchester Bombing


As the Flu Runs Rampant Across U.S., How to Avoid the Deadly Virus at Your Super Bowl Party


As Flu Epidemic Runs Rampant, Fans Urged to Get Vaccinated Before Coming to Super Bowl

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s