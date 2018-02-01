How to Dance Like a Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader

The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are pumped for Sunday’s big game as their team takes on the New England Patriots in a repeat of the 2005 Super Bowl.

The cheerleaders showed Inside Edition their touchdown dance and signature cheer along with their mascot, Swoop, who also got in on the fun.

Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander and Special Super Bowl Correspondent Nancy Kerrigan also tried their hand at cross country skiing at the NFL Experience in the center of Minneapolis.

Both struggled in the Minnesota climate and tumbled a bit toward the end of their run, but came out of the experience just fine.

