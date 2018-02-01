Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Officials are investigating after a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Officer, there was a deputy involved shooting Thursday morning.

No other information on the shooting was released.

Western Pike Local Schools are closed today due to S.R. 124 being closed between Morgan’s Fork and Beaver’s Ridge Road in part of the investigation.

