You don’t need me to tell you it’s cold outside. It is February in Ohio after all. And if you can’t escape it, you might as well embrace it.

This weekend is the 16th annual Columbus Polar Plunge, a chance for you to be freezin’ for a reason! It’s all presented by The Basement Doctor to benefit Special Olympics Ohio. Join the party this Saturday February 3rd at Express Live. Registration begins at 10 am and the plunge starts at 12:30.

WEBSITE: Columbus Polar Plunge