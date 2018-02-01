Man dies after falling into tire shredder at work

By Published:

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after a man died when he fell into a tire shredder while on the job.

Byron Jones, 26, was killed at a tire recycling plant in Texas, Friday.

A source told KTRK that Jones couldn’t get free from a tire shredder after being caught in the machine and the company didn’t realize what happened until co-workers reported Jones missing.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating, along with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The family told KTRK Jones was the father of a 3-year-old girl, and they are all distraught over his death.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s