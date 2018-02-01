Man indicted for aggravated murder in Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Delaware County Grand Jury has indicted a 33-year-old man on a murder charge for a shooting Thursday.

Bryan Stanton Pemberton, 33, faces one count of aggravated murder with a gun specification. His arraignment date has not been set.

The victim, 28-year-old Ali Al Azirjawi of Hilliard, had driven his fiancee to Pemberton’s home to pick up her daughter, according to the prosecutor.

