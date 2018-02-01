Married Nashville Mayor ‘Deeply Ashamed’ as She Reveals Affair With Her Security Chief

The mayor of Nashville has admitted to having an extramarital affair.



Mayor Megan Barry’s lover was a police sergeant, who until Wednesday, was the chief of her security detail.

Following Barry’s shocking admission, she held a tell-all news conference saying, “I had a consensual relationship with a member of my security detail and I am deeply sorry for that.”

Her lover was Robert Forrest, a police sergeant who was a constant presence at her side, including the night she was elected. The mayor said the relationship is now over.

He also accompanied the mayor on several out-of-town trips, including such romantic cities as Athens and Paris, although she insists the trips were for city business.

The mayor’s husband is a professor at Vanderbilt University. She said that they are trying to work through the situation.

The police sergeant, who is also married, has left the department.

“I deeply regret that my professional relationship with Mayor Barry turned into a personal one,” he said in a statement. “This has caused great pain for my wife [and] my family.”

The mayor lost her 22-year-old son to a drug overdose last year. Forrest was there as she and her husband attended a memorial service.

The mayor referenced her son’s death when she admitted details of the affair to WTVF-TV.



“I’m going to have a lot more bad days coming up,” she said. “I’ve already had my worst day.”

