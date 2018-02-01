Marysville police looking for pharmacy robber

By Published:
(Marysville Police)

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Marysville are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy Thursday evening.

It happened around 8:47pm Thursday at the Rite Aid at 800 Delaware Avenue.

Witnesses told police a man walked into the store and brandished a silver handgun.

Police said the man stood around six feet tall and was wearing a dark ball cap, a red zip-up hooded jacket and black pants. He left the store on foot carrying a black trash bag.

Police believe he later got into a newer white Honda car and drove north on Cherry Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marysville police at 937-645-7300.

 

