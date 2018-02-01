Meet the Performers Behind P!nk’s Gravity-Defying Performances

Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

P!nk’s jaw-dropping performance at November’s American Music Awards had her scaling a Hollywood hotel with her dancers, a gravity-defying act that wowed the world.

Inside Edition linked up with BANDALOOP, the aerial dance troupe that the “Raise Your Glass” singer worked with to make the eye-popping performance happen.

When Inside Edition arrived, the dancers were rehearsing at “The Great Wall of Oakland,” a landmark that attracts local artists.

Somehow they make leaping and twirling, while dangling from ropes, look effortless.

“We like to say our dance form is a mixture of contemporary dance with rock climbing,” said Melecio Estrella, the associate artistic director of BANDALOOP.

Jessica Swanson is the group’s staging director. She danced with P!nk and was blown away by her commitment to the performance.

Swanson said P!nk had only five days to learn the routine. The singer has since called it “the scariest thing I have ever done.”

“She wanted to do a triple flip,” Swanson said. “She kept wanting to do more and more which is also kind of unheard of.”

