Ohio State hosts US Army Reserve parachute training

By Published:
Soldiers hoist a simulated wounded soldier into an HH60-M Medevac Blackhawk during the Golden Coyote training exercise in Belle Fourche Reservoir, S.D., June 19, 2017. The scenario-driven exercise enables commanders to focus on warrior tasks and battle drills. The soldiers are assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard. Army photo by Spc. Mitchell Murphy (Courtesy: Department of Defense)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University’s airport will play host to an Ohio-based Army Reserve Battalion for parachute training this Saturday.

The 412th Civil Affairs Battalion based out of Defense Supply Center Columbus will utilize Don Scott Field for an exercise where soldiers will practice parachute drops from Black Hawk helicopters.

The Ohio State University and the U.S. Army Reserves has held an agreement to utilize the airport for training operations.

A press release says that the public may view the soldiers parachuting from 11:30am to 2pm on Saturday, though there is currently no public area to view the landings as construction is under way for a new terminal and flight school.

During the exercise, the airport will be closed.

