DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Part of U.S. 23 in Delaware County is closed as the Ohio Department of Transportation works to repair a sinkhole.

U.S. 23 southbound is reduced to one lane between Hawthorn Boulevard and Meeker Way while crews make “extensive repairs.”

ODOT estimates the road will reopen Friday night.

Delaware: ODOT crews making extensive repairs on US 23 south. The lane closure's expected to remain in place until tomorrow (Friday) night. pic.twitter.com/HBfvfo5k7t — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) February 1, 2018

Delaware County Sinkhole Update: US 23 SB is reduced to one lane between Hawthorn Blvd. and Meeker Way while crews make extensive repairs. It's expected to be at least tomorrow night before the lane reopens. pic.twitter.com/fei0vm9bMS — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) February 1, 2018

