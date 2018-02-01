Portia de Rossi gives wife Ellen DeGeneres a gorilla sanctuary

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: TV personality Ellen DeGeneres (L) and actress Portia de Rossi attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Portia de Rossi is giving wife Ellen DeGeneres her own namesake gorilla sanctuary for her 60th birthday.

De Rossi announced the gift during an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Thursday. Her donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund will create a permanent home in Rwanda for the organization that has been protecting endangered mountain gorillas for 50 years.

DeGeneres said in a statement Thursday that she is “beyond excited” about the opportunity to work with the group. She said de Rossi “knew the exact right gift to give me.”

DeGeneres has been an animal-rights activist for many years. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals named her “woman of the year” in 2009.

Fossey wrote “Gorillas in the Mist.” She died in 1985.

