Super Bowl 2018: Investigation Uncovers Filthy Hotel Rooms Going for Up to $900 a Night Ahead of Big Game

Some Minneapolis hotels charging incredibly high rates for this weekend’s Super Bowl have bugs, drug paraphernalia and disgusting conditions, an Inside Edition investigation has found.

Inside Edition’s Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero went to a Days Inn, located at 1964 University Avenue West in St. Paul, Minn., which typically charges $90 dollars a night. For the Super Bowl, the rate was $900 a night.

The rooms looked pretty clean at first, but it didn’t take long before Guerrero discovered trash under the refrigerator and a hand towel left in the toilet. She also found a pile of cigarette ashes on the floor in what was supposed to be a non-smoking room.

She also checked out a Super 8 Motel, located at 6445 James Cir N, in Minneapolis, Minn., which was charging $550 for the Super Bowl weekend.

Guerrero discovered cigarette burns in the sheets and what looked like mold in a desk drawer. But worst of all was the disgusting mess under and behind the beds. That’s where she found food scraps, cigarette butts and sexual lubricant.

Guerrero invited a manager into the room to show him what she found.

“You’re renting these rooms for hundreds of dollars for the Super Bowl and they’re filthy,” Guerrero said.

“I can’t really answer anything because I just do maintenance,” the manager responded.

But of all the hotels Guerrero visited, the Metro Inn Motel was the worst.

Despite charging $450 a night for the Super Bowl, Guerrero found filthy rooms, a bug on the carpet and every bed had hairs in it. Even worse, one of the beds had bloodstains in the sheets.

“Not only is this place unclean — it’s also unsafe,” she said as she motioned to the ceiling. “[There is] no smoke alarm.”

In addition, one of the rooms had a front door that couldn’t be closed.

“This is so dangerous I can’t even close my door, much less lock it,” Guerrero said.

The most shocking thing she found in the room was a syringe.

“Oh my God, that is a syringe, right out in the open on the floor! There’s no way housekeeping could have missed this,” she said.

Guerrero tried to show the owner what she found.

“Sir, there are some big problems here,” she told him. “Sir, your rooms are not only dirty, they’re dangerous.”

But he didn’t want to talk.

“This is the most disgusting and dangerous hotel I’ve ever seen. You’re charging $450 for the Super Bowl. You shouldn’t be charging $40 for the Super Bowl,” she told him.

A representative from the Metro Inn Motel called Inside Edition later to say what we found was unacceptable and that the three rooms we rented have been taken out of commission while undergoing a deep clean.

The Wyndham Hotels Group, which owns the Super 8 and Days Inn brands, said the locations we visited are franchises but what we found does not reflect their brand and they have reached out to the owners to address the problems.

