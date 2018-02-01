Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner Justin Timberlake Addresses Janet Jackson Rumors

Justin Timberlake is getting ready to return to the Super Bowl, but this time as the halftime show headliner.

The burning question on everyone’s mind concerns whether there will be any special guests like his former *NSYNC bandmates — or Janet Jackson.

“No,” said Timberlake. “I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests — there’s a whole list — but this year I’m just excited. My band, the Tennessee Kids, they’re my special guests.”

Timberlake celebrated his 37th birthday Wednesday and said he reveled in getting older by doing rehearsals for his big performance. He is also set to release his new album, Man of the Woods, on Friday.

Timberlake won’t be the only major star performing, as P!nk is slated to sing the national anthem.

RELATED STORIES



Super Bowl Security Becomes Priority in Wake of Vegas Massacre, Manchester Bombing





As the Flu Runs Rampant Across U.S., How to Avoid the Deadly Virus at Your Super Bowl Party





As Flu Epidemic Runs Rampant, Fans Urged to Get Vaccinated Before Coming to Super Bowl

