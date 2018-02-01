Suspect Takes Off With $60G Gold Chain After Trying It On at Mall Kiosk: Cops

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Police in Florida are looking for a young man who they say tried on an expensive gold chain in a jewelry store before taking off with it. 

It all started just before noon on Dec. 17, when the owner of Rambo Jewelry in Broward County was showing the suspect a $60,000 gold necklace with a large San Lázaro charm.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now working to identify the man, who ran away once the chain was around his neck. 

Surveillance footage captured the man handing the store owner a piece of identification and discussing the chain with him before trying it on. After he ran, the owner chased the suspect into the parking lot, but he got away. 

The thief is described as a male, 18 to 20 years old, with a thin build. He’s about 5 foot, 9 inches tall and while he left an identification card behind at the scene, it was that of another person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Eric Versteeg at 954-202-3131 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or BrowardCrimeStoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

