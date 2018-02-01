T-Mobile warns customers of number port-out scams

(WCMH) – T-Mobile is warning customers that scammers are trying to get into bank accounts by stealing phone numbers.

The scheme takes advantage of the fact that many bank accounts have password-recovery options tied to mobile phone numbers.

According to T-Mobile, the scheme is affecting the entire wireless industry.

The company is sending messages to all customers, encouraging them to add port security to their mobile accounts. The security feature forces any number porting request to be validated with a special passcode.

T-Mobile also recommends having strong passwords on any online or mobile account. They also suggest checking to see if your bank offers alternatives to text-for-PIN authentication.