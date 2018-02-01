Three in critical condition following Hilltop neighborhood crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people are in critical condition following a crash on the west side of Columbus.

It happened around 8:45pm at the intersection of Binns Blvd. and Sullivant Avenue.

Three people were taken To Mount Carmel West Hospital in critical condition.

Sullivant is closed between Binns Blvd. and South Roys Avenue.

