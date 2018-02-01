Watch Chloe Kim’s “Best of US” Super Bowl commercial

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Chloe Kim Super Bowl ad

The bond between Chloe Kim and her father, Jong-Jin Kim, is a unique one.

Jong, an immigrant from South Korea, was the one who originally got Chloe into snowboarding at age 4. The two of them learned how to ride together, though it was only a matter of time until she surpassed him.

After recognizing his daughter’s potential, Jong quit his engineering job in order to support Chloe’s emerging snowboard career full-time.

By 13, Chloe had become one of the top halfpipe riders in the world. Now 17, she’s the favorite for a gold medal at her first Olympics.

That dynamic between father and daughter is on display in Chloe’s “Best of US” Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below. Look for this spot to air during the game Sunday on NBC.

