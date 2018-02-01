Woman indicted for raping 5-month-old niece at Columbus residence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor says a woman has been indicted for raping her 5-month-old niece.

A 29-year-old woman was indicted for one count of rape and two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

She is accused of performing a sexual act on her niece, filming it, and sending it to her boyfriend.

She faces up to life in prison, according to Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

