Acorn Bookshop near Grandview going out of business

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WCMH) — For 25 years the Acorn Bookshop in the Grandview Heights area has been a bastion of knowledge and a place of comfort. The co-owner said some of their customers call it a sanctuary. The shop’s days are numbered as the store closes its doors for the last time at the end of February.

Although Acorn employees are saying goodbye to a community of book-lovers, they said they have chosen to celebrate its longevity as opposed to grieving its passing.

Co-owner George Cowmeadow Bauman is a positive person and it shows in everything he does.

“It is a great day at the Acorn Bookshop, lots of folks coming in looking for souvenirs from Acorn,” said Bauman as he claps his hands in excitement.

He said they are viewing the closing as a way for their used books to find new homes.

“It is a wake and we are sad about leaving, but these folks have helped us be around for 25 years,” said Bauman.

Acorn still has its diehard fans, including one who recently heard about the going-out-of-business sale.

“He traveled from upstate New York. We drove from Schenectady last night, and we will drive back tomorrow,” said Joseph Berlant.

With word of the sale, the old-fashioned register never stopped ringing. But Bauman said these are just closing sales.

The issue is that they were not able to compete with Amazon and other online book sales, but Bauman said bookstores still offer something unique.

“You can’t browse a section of books or the section next to it when you are online,” he said. “I once saw a headline which said online sales devour brick and mortar, and I think it was accurate.”

Acorn’s customer service is one reason the small two-story bookstore flourished for 25 years. Bauman is in constant motion, chatting up customers and helping them select and carry books.

“Ma’am, would you like us to hold those up at the counter so you can browse two-handed? Thank you.”

The seven employees who call themselves ‘Acorn Nuts’ are staying upbeat too.

There are still a tremendous number of books on sale at the Acorn Bookshop located at 1464 West 5th Avenue.