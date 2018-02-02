Alexandria Duval Acquitted of Murder in Death of Her Twin Sister in Hawaii Car Crash

Judgment day has come for the woman accused of murdering her twin sister by intentionally driving over a cliff.

Alexandria Duval was acquitted of a second-degree murder charge Thursday in the 2016 death of her sibling, Anastasia, after a judge in Hawaii ruled that the state did not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Duval hugged her lawyer after her acquittal. She put on shades and strolled out of the courtroom to more congratulations from well-wishers.

The 39-year-old was accused of deliberately driving her SUV off a Hawaii cliff in 2016, which resulted in the death of her twin sister, Anastasia. Both were yoga instructors.

A witness at the murder trial said he saw the twins “hair-pulling and punching” right before the SUV’s fatal 200-foot plunge.

“I could see a pair of arms from elbows to hands yanking the head of the driver. The driver’s head was being pulled to the side,” said witness Lawrence Lau said in court.

Judge Peter Cahill added: “The deceased pulled her sister’s hair so hard that she could yank it out of her scalp.”

The trial took a bizarre turn when it was heard in court that Alexandria wore her sister’s clothes after her death and flirted with her boyfriend.



Alexandria has always insisted the crash was a tragic accident and Judge Cahill agreed. There was no jury in the case.

