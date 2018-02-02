Buckeye Chuck agrees with Phil, six more weeks of winter predicted

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Ohio’s own groundhog, Buckeye Chuck has agreed with Punxsutawney Phil’s weather prediction.

Chuck, from Marion, saw his shadow as well Friday morning, meaning six more weeks of winter.

Prognostication: Say what you will & don’t be mean. It’s six more weeks of winter for Ohio in 2018. #OHwx #GroundhogDay #sixmoreweeksofwinter — Buckeye Chuck (@OHBuckeyeChuck) February 2, 2018

“Prognostication: Say what you will & don’t be mean. It’s six more weeks of winter for Ohio in 2018,” the rodent wrote on Twitter.

Chuck’s prediction came after Phil’s who also saw his shadow and predicted more winter weather.

This was Buckeye Chuck’s 39th year of predicting.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.