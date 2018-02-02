Columbus Police looking for missing 90-year-old man with dementia

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for an elderly man with dementia last seen driving on the north side of Columbus.

Police say Earl M. Fritz, 90, was last seen driving a black 2005 Chrysler Town and Country with Ohio plate #HDF5760 in the area of Leonard Avenue and I-670.

Fritz is 5’11” and approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green puffy jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 614-645-4545.