CPD officer adopts puppy that was thrown from car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus police officer has adopted a dog that was tossed from a car window in Northeast Columbus last year.

Ofc. David Drenning said it all started out with a call for a stranded motorist near Morse Road and Appian Way in September 2017. Then, a passerby alerted the officers to an abandoned dog near the road.

“Sure enough we find this little dog with a leash attached and they said there was a green Toyota that stopped and just let the dog out and drove off,” said Ofc. Drenning.

He was able to scoop up the dog, before it got hit by a car.

PHOTOS: CPD Officer adopts puppy View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Officer David Drenning and Officer Jen Alicea named the dog ‘Officer Morse,’ since he was found along Morse Road. Officer Alicea took the dog in for a while.

“Me and the other officer decided that one of us is going to adopt it,” said Ofc. Drenning back in September. “He was just too cute to give him up.”

Friday, CPD said Officer Drenning has officially adopted Officer Morse, now known as Wally Morse Drenning.