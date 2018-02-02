CPD officer adopts puppy that was thrown from car

By Published: Updated:
(Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus police officer has adopted a dog that was tossed from a car window in Northeast Columbus last year.

Ofc. David Drenning said it all started out with a call for a stranded motorist near Morse Road and Appian Way in September 2017. Then, a passerby alerted the officers to an abandoned dog near the road.

“Sure enough we find this little dog with a leash attached and they said there was a green Toyota that stopped and just let the dog out and drove off,” said Ofc. Drenning.

He was able to scoop up the dog, before it got hit by a car.

PHOTOS: CPD Officer adopts puppy

Officer David Drenning and Officer Jen Alicea named the dog ‘Officer Morse,’ since he was found along Morse Road. Officer Alicea took the dog in for a while.

“Me and the other officer decided that one of us is going to adopt it,” said Ofc. Drenning back in September. “He was just too cute to give him up.”

Friday, CPD said Officer Drenning has officially adopted Officer Morse, now known as Wally Morse Drenning.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s