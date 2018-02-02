Flu Like an Eagle: 3 Players Come Down With the Virus, Days Before Super Bowl

With just a few days before Super Bowl Sunday, the flu has struck in Minnesota.

Three Philadelphia Eagles players — defensive end Timmy Jernigan, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and cornerback Ronald Darby — have all come down with the virus.

However, they are expected to make it to Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, authorities fear the indoor stadium, which holds up to 70,000 fans, has the potential to become a giant Petri dish for the virus.

The temperature on Sunday is expected to plummet to just three degrees, which would be a Super Bowl record.

To accommodate those traveling to the game, a special tram will ferry fans from the Mall of America to U.S. Bank Stadium without having to go outside.

