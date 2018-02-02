Friday Freebies: Owls, hiking and more at Columbus and Franklin Co. metro parks

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Looking for fun stuff to do this weekend without breaking the bank?

This weekend, the Metro Parks throughout Franklin County have a lot of free activities through the whole family. So, grab your coat, lace up your hiking boots and head outside!

Saturday

Six More Weeks

Head over to Battelle Darby Creek on Saturday morning for a belated Groundhog Day celebration. You’ll learn about the world of the furry prognosticators through stories, crafts and making shadows on the wall.

45th Annual Winter Hike Series

Want to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors? Head over to Blendon Woods Metro Park at 10am on Saturday for the Metro Parks 45th Annual Winter Hike Series. Attendees can choose between 2, 4 or 6-mile trails through forests and fields. Plus, food will be served at the end.

Frigid Fungi

If mushroom hunting is your thing, you won’t want to miss this workshop at Blacklick Woods Nature Center. Attendees will go on a 1.5-mile hike to look for mushrooms that persist in winter. The hike starts at 2pm on Saturday.

Howl at the Almost Full Moon

Grab Fido and head over to Highbanks Metro Park Saturday evening. Attendees will go on a 3.5-mile hike with their four-legged best friends. The hike starts at 6pm.

32nd Annual Quilt Show

If you’d rather keep your park fun indoors, the 32nd Annual Quilt Show at Inniswood Gardens is perfect for you. Attendees will view quilts produced by members of the Columbus Metropolitan Quilters. The quilt show runs from 11am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday, and 8am to 4:30pm Tuesday through Friday.

Weekly Bird Hike

If bird watching is your thing, you’ll want to check out the Weekly Bird Hike at Scioto Audubon Metro Park. You’ll search for and view birds in the park with fellow bird enthusiasts. The event starts at 10am Saturday.

Sunday

Blendon Woods Bird Hike

If you can’t make it out to Blendon Woods on Saturday, don’t worry! The park is also hosting a bird hike at 9am on Sunday. Attendees will take a 2-mile hike to find and learn about birds who call the park home during the winter months.

Can’t make it that early? Don’t worry — you can still catch Superb Owl Sunday between 12pm and 4pm where attendees will learn all about owls. You’ll get to touch wings, skulls, talons and pellets as well as view taxidermy specimens.

Whoo’s Courting?

Want to learn more about barred owls? Head over to Blacklick Woods Metro Park on Sunday. Attendees will take a 1-mile hike through the woods to search for barred owls. The hike starts at 10am.

45th Annual Winter Hike Series

If you can’t make it to the Winter Hike Series in Blendon Woods on Saturday, you can still participate on Sunday at Scioto Grove Metro Park. Attendees can choose between taking a 1- or 2-mile hike through the park and enjoy hot food and beverages after. The hike starts at 2pm on Sunday.