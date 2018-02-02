GoFundMe page raises thousands of dollars for dad who tried to attack Larry Nassar

The father who rushed convicted serial molester Larry Nassar in court Friday has received more than $17,000 in eight hours via a GoFundMe account that has been established for him.

Randall Margraves accompanied his daughters as they read statements during a Michigan sentencing hearing that detailed abuse they suffered at the hands of the former USA Gymnastics coach.

The clearly distressed dad asked the judge for time alone in a locked room with Nassar. When that request was denied, he ran at the defense table and was restrained by deputies.

Later, he apologized to the court, saying he lost control after hearing his daughters speak.

“I’m not here to upstage my daughters,” he said. “I’m here to help them heal.”

It devastated him to hear their suffering, he told the judge, and to contemplate they may never be able to trust a man again.

Margraves was not charged in the incident. “There is no way this court is going to issue any type of punishment due to the circumstances of this case,” said Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham.

The fundraising page for Margraves, who wore an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers sweatshirt in court, was established “to help a brother and friend in need,” according to the post.

Tributes poured in from fellow union members. “IBEW Local 804 salutes you brother,” wrote Jordan Noseworthy. “I stand with you, my brother. IBEW LOCAL1,” posted Shawn Benefiel.

“As the father of 2 girls, the video made me cry … [hate that] you were stopped before you reached him. I would do the same. God Bless you and your family,” said Robert Wykoski